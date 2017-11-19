Tampa native, country music legend Mel Tillis dies at 85

TAMPA (WFLA) — Country music legend and Tampa native Mel Tillis died Sunday at the age of 85, according to our affiliate WKRN.

According to the Tennessean, Tillis died at the Munroe Regional Medical Center in Ocala.

Tillis was born in Tampa on August 8, 1932, according to his biography on the Country Music Hall of Fame website. He started performing in the early 50s with a group called The Westerners. According to his website, his career launched in 1956 when Webb Pierce recorded a song written by Tillis.

The singer was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in June of 2007. In October 2007, he became a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Tillis was also an actor, and appeared in several feature films.

