Silver Alert issued for missing Largo man, 86

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Silver Alert was issued for an 86-year-old Frank Marion Adams of Largo.

Law enforcement officials say Adams disappeared near the 11000th block of Easy Street. They believe he may be in Tallahassee and could be traveling in a 2011 silver Ford F150 with the Florida tag #ANKU86.

Adams is described as a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He’s approximately 5’03” tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-356-4774 or the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at 727-582-6200.

