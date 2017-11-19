Silver Alert issued for missing Largo man, 86

By Published:
Florida Department of Law Enforcement

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Silver Alert was issued for an 86-year-old Frank Marion Adams of Largo.

Law enforcement officials say Adams disappeared near the 11000th block of Easy Street. They believe he may be in Tallahassee and could be traveling in a 2011 silver Ford F150 with the Florida tag #ANKU86.

Adams is described as a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He’s approximately 5’03” tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-356-4774 or the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at 727-582-6200.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s