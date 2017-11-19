Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen as Brett Ratner watched

Published:
Russell Simmons
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2015, file photo, hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons presents the Vanguard Award on stage at the 46th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif. In a report published Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in the Los Angeles Times, Model Keri Claussen Khalighi accused Simmons of sexual misconduct in 1991 when she was 17-years-old. Simmons, denied the allegations in a statement. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Model Keri Claussen Khalighi has come forward to accuse Def Jam Records mogul Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct in 1991 when she was 17 years old.

In a report Sunday in the Los Angeles Times, Khalighi says that Simmons coerced her to perform a sex act and later penetrated her without her consent. She says the film producer and director Brett Ratner, who has also been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment, was present.

Simmons, now 60, denied the allegations in a statement. He says everything that occurred between himself and Khalighi was completely consensual.

The Times report also includes additional allegations against Ratner, who has previously denied all allegations through his attorney, Martin Singer. Representatives for Ratner did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

