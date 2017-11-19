Organization started by Seminole girls set to pack 100 holiday care packages for military members

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A local nonprofit organization started by two young girls is hosting a packing party on Sunday to put together holiday care packages for military members.

Two years ago, fourth graders Graci Tubbs and Ava Spano started Operation: Military Matters as part of a school project. The two said seeing and hearing veterans talk at school made them feel the need to support the men and women sacrificing their lives for us. Both girls have family members who have served in the military.

To show their thanks and let military members know that people back home cared about them, the girls started collecting supplies like soap, shampoo, hard candy, snacks, games, socks and cards to put in care packages and send to the military overseas.

After their project, the girls decided to keep packing care packages and continue supporting the military.

Graci and Ava, now 11 years old and in sixth grade, will get together in Seminole on Sunday to start packing care packages for the holidays. The girls plan on packing 100 boxes, with help from family and friends as well as donations from the community.

Since 2016, Operation: Military Matters has sent 175 care packages and raised $6,000.

If you or someone you know has a family member serving in the military, the organization is interested in sending them a care package. You can contact the group on its Facebook page.