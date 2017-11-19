Deputies trying to identify Pasco theft suspect

By Published:
Pasco County Sheriff's Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are trying to identify a theft suspect in Pasco County.  

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says a man walked into a Dollar General store located at 2541 US Hwy 19 and stole a number of items including a $9 pack of Hanes white t-shirts. He then left the store without paying, ran southeast toward the highway and pushed the manager out of his way in the process.

The man is described as a white male with a scruffy face. He is approximately 5’11” tall. He was wearing dark green pants, a black long sleeve t-shirt and a black and white hat.

If you recognize the man in the picture, call the Pasco Crime TIP line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case 17-045007.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s