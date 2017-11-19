Deputies trying to identify Pasco theft suspect

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are trying to identify a theft suspect in Pasco County.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says a man walked into a Dollar General store located at 2541 US Hwy 19 and stole a number of items including a $9 pack of Hanes white t-shirts. He then left the store without paying, ran southeast toward the highway and pushed the manager out of his way in the process.

The man is described as a white male with a scruffy face. He is approximately 5’11” tall. He was wearing dark green pants, a black long sleeve t-shirt and a black and white hat.

If you recognize the man in the picture, call the Pasco Crime TIP line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case 17-045007.

