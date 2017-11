CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A small plane crashed in Clearwater on Sunday morning.

The crash happened between Drew Street and Sunset Point Road around 10:30 a.m. The Clearwater Airpark is nearby.

Just witnessed a plane crash in Clearwater, FL 😳Plane crash seen between Drew and Sunset Point on Keene… pic.twitter.com/XSannfGZix — Matt (@MattKraig) November 19, 2017

Deputies say the people in the plane were not seriously injured. They have not said how many people were involved.

The sheriff’s office is on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.