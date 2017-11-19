Christmas Town opening at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

By Published:
Source: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay!

On Sunday, the amusement park is set to kick off its annual holiday event, Christmas Town.

Visitors can enjoy twinkling lights, holiday shopping and Christmas-themed shows on select dates starting Sunday through December 31. Beloved Christmas characters will also be at the park, including Rudolph, Sam the Snowman, Yukon Cornelius, Bumble and, of course, Santa Claus.

You can learn more about Christmas Town on the Busch Gardens Tampa Bay website.

