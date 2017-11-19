LIVE UPDATES: Dolphins lead Bucs 7-3 at end of first quarter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Charles Sims (34) celebrates after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown pass against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

MIAMI (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to continue their winning ways on Sunday when they travel to Miami to face the Dolphins.

Last week, the Bucs snapped a five-game losing streak with a 15-10 win over the New York Jets, and will look to build a winning streak in Miami. The Dolphins are coming off a three-game losing streak.

The Bucs kicked off against the Dolphins at 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium. Sunday’s game was originally scheduled to be played September 10, but had to be rescheduled due to Hurricane Irma.

Annie Sabo and Dan Lucas are covering the game and will have the latest on News Channel 8. You can also follow them on Twitter at @WFLADan and @WFLAAnnie.

END OF FIRST: Dolphins hold onto 7-3 lead over Bucs.

Dolphins score: Touchdown and extra point put Dolphins ahead of Bucs 7-3.

BUCS SCORE: 30-yard field goal from Pat Murray is good. Bucs lead Dolphins 3-0.

INTERCEPTION: Justin Evans intercepts a Dolphins pass in the end zone. Bucs ball.

KICKOFF: Bucs will have possession first.

 

