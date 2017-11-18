Suspect sought in Pasco Co. car theft

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—Authorities are trying to identify a car theft suspect in Pasco County.
Deputies believe the man pictured stole a gold four-door Camry at the Wawa gas station at 1929 US HWY 19.
If you recognize the man, or if you’ve seen the car, please call 727-847-8102 option 7.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:
- Driver arrested after wrong-way crash on Courtney Campbell Causeway
- Former Florida student awarded $49.3 million after being repeatedly raped by teacher in classroom
- Jameis Winston removed from Uber as NFL investigates 2016 groping incident
- AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young dead at age 64
- Coast Guard searching for man after boat found near Bradenton
- PHOTO: Navy admits flight crew created phallic sky drawing over town
- Tampa Holiday Tradition: Winter Village opens Friday with free ice skating, movie