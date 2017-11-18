Suspect sought in Pasco Co. car theft

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—Authorities are trying to identify a car theft suspect in Pasco County.

Deputies believe the man pictured stole a gold four-door Camry at the Wawa gas station at 1929 US HWY 19.

If you recognize the man, or if you’ve seen the car, please call 727-847-8102 option 7.

