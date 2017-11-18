Report: David Cassidy, 67, in a coma with organ failure

Published:
David Cassidy
AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File

(WFLA)—Partridge Family star David Cassidy was rushed to a Florida hospital on Wednesday and is currently in an induced coma in critical condition, TMZ reports and his representative Jo-Ann Geffen confirmed with USA Today Saturday.

A source tells the tabloid his organs are shutting down, his condition has been worsening and “it’s looking grim.”

The 67-year-old singer is reportedly in need of a life-saving liver transplant.

TMZ says his family is arriving at the hospital to comfort him.

No further details are available at this time.

