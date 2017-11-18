News Channel 8 goes on ride along with Tampa police in Seminole Heights

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—On Saturday night, News Channel 8 had the chance to witness firsthand what police officers are facing as they continue the search for the Seminole Heights killer.

We went on a ride along through Seminole Heights with Sgt. Edwin Bodamer of the Tampa Police Department. The neighborhood was strangely quiet. The streets alleys were empty. It was as if a blanket of darkness had seeped into the community, which is now only illuminated by the light of passing cars—the majority of which belong to police officers and state troopers.

“When it gets dark, everybody just kind of stays inside and they do not come out like they used to,” says Sgt. Bodamer. “It is very sad to see that.”

The sergeant has been around the block. His 22nd anniversary with the department is on Sunday, but he is not in a celebratory mood.

“We’ve never dealt with anything like this before,” he said.

Sgt. Bodamer called the killings “senseless” and the investigation “frustrating”.

“It has been difficult trying to figure out the next move [the killer] is going to make,” the officer said.

He said he’s spent hours driving through the community looking for something unusual.

“We are checking all of the streets. We are checking the alleys and houses all around and we are making contact with lots of people,” he said.

The four unsolved murders are casting a shadow over the neighborhood but it is only a matter of time before the killer is caught. Sgt. Bodamer wants to remind everyone if you see something, say something.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan will be in our studio on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for a live interview on the investigation.

