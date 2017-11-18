Manhunt continues for escaped inmates from Wakulla County

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A manhunt for three inmates out of Wakulla County continued on Saturday, one day after the men escaped.

Joel Cooper, Donald Cotterman and Casey Brandon escaped the Wakulla County Jail on Friday morning. Deputies say they got out through the ceiling in the jail’s library.

The sheriff’s office says there are indications the inmates are no longer in Wakulla County. They have transitioned from an area search to an intelligence-based search.

“Please understand that we are as frustrated about not finding these inmates at this point as you,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “But understand that we will not stop or relent until we find these individuals and safely return them behind bars.”

Deputies and other law enforcement officers who are helping with the search have received several tips and are following up with them “aggressively.”

Cooper, Cotterman and Brandon were each charged with burglary. Cotterman is also a registered sex offender and has escaped prison before.