Islanders hold on to beat Lightning 5-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anders Lee scored twice and the New York Islanders held on after nearly blowing a four-goal lead, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 Saturday night.

John Tavares had a goal and two assists, and Andrew Ladd and Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders (11-6-2), who ended Tampa Bay’s five-game winning streak and handed the Lightning (15-3-2) just their third regulation loss. Josh Bailey had three assists and Thomas Griess stopped 36 shots to improve to 4-0-1 in his last five starts.

Yanni Gourde had two goals and Ondrej Palat had the other for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 27 saves.

Lee scored during a two-goal first and added a power-play goal at 1:05 of the third as the Islanders went ahead 4-0.

After Gourde and Palat scored 13 seconds apart to cut their deficit in half at 3:26 of the final period, Gourde pulled the Lightning to 4-3 with 3:36 left.

Tavares sealed the Islanders’ win with an empty-netter with 22 seconds to go.

