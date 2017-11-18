Islanders hold on to beat Lightning 5-3

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) and New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) fight for position in front of Islanders' goaltender Thomas Greiss during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anders Lee scored twice and the New York Islanders held on after nearly blowing a four-goal lead, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 Saturday night.

John Tavares had a goal and two assists, and Andrew Ladd and Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders (11-6-2), who ended Tampa Bay’s five-game winning streak and handed the Lightning (15-3-2) just their third regulation loss. Josh Bailey had three assists and Thomas Griess stopped 36 shots to improve to 4-0-1 in his last five starts.

Yanni Gourde had two goals and Ondrej Palat had the other for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 27 saves.

Lee scored during a two-goal first and added a power-play goal at 1:05 of the third as the Islanders went ahead 4-0.

After Gourde and Palat scored 13 seconds apart to cut their deficit in half at 3:26 of the final period, Gourde pulled the Lightning to 4-3 with 3:36 left.

Tavares sealed the Islanders’ win with an empty-netter with 22 seconds to go.

