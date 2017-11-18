Islanders hold on to beat Lightning 5-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anders Lee scored twice and the New York Islanders held on after nearly blowing a four-goal lead, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 Saturday night.
John Tavares had a goal and two assists, and Andrew Ladd and Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders (11-6-2), who ended Tampa Bay’s five-game winning streak and handed the Lightning (15-3-2) just their third regulation loss. Josh Bailey had three assists and Thomas Griess stopped 36 shots to improve to 4-0-1 in his last five starts.
Yanni Gourde had two goals and Ondrej Palat had the other for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 27 saves.
Lee scored during a two-goal first and added a power-play goal at 1:05 of the third as the Islanders went ahead 4-0.
After Gourde and Palat scored 13 seconds apart to cut their deficit in half at 3:26 of the final period, Gourde pulled the Lightning to 4-3 with 3:36 left.
Tavares sealed the Islanders’ win with an empty-netter with 22 seconds to go.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:
- David Cassidy, 67, in a coma with organ failure
- Coast Guard searching for man after boat found near Bradenton
- Driver arrested after wrong-way crash on Courtney Campbell Causeway
- Florida boy, 10, dies in tragic accident on park swing set
- Former Florida student awarded $49.3 million after being repeatedly raped by teacher in classroom
- PHOTO: Navy admits flight crew created phallic sky drawing over town
- VIDEO: Move over pizza rat, avocado rat goes viral