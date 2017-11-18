Headlines: Drive-by shooting in Seminole Heights; Wrong-way driver arrested; 8 fun things to do in Tampa Bay

TODAY’S WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with highs near 80. A cold front will arrive tomorrow. See your full forecast here.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- 1 in custody after drive-by shooting in Seminole Heights unrelated to string of murders
- Driver arrested after wrong-way crash on Courtney Campbell Causeway
- AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young dead at age 64
- Coast Guard searching for man after boat found near Bradenton
- VIDEO: Gun enthusiast destroys assault rifle in wake of mass shootings
- Record number of sea turtle nests counted in Florida
- Candidate for Ohio governor reveals sexual past on Facebook
- Sen. Franken tells woman in letter he’s ‘ashamed’ of himself
DON’T MISS IT