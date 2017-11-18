Former Florida student awarded $49.3 million after being repeatedly raped by teacher in classroom

MIAMI (WFLA) – A former Florida student was just awarded $49.3 million in a civil suit against a former teacher who raped her in his classroom, NBC 6 reports.

In January 2014, Bresnniel Jansen Mones, a former geometry teacher at the South Dade Senior High School, was arrested on two counts of sexual acts with a familial child and one count of electronic transmission harmful to minors.

According to Miami’s Leighton Law firm, the abuse first began with emails and texts and progressed to rape on top of his desk.

“I was raped by my geometry professor. I was 16 years old at the time, and he had complete control over me,” the victim, now 20 told NBC 6. “I try not thinking about it and I don’t speak of it unless I have to face a certain situation. But other than that I try and go about my normal day.”

Records show Jansen admitted to raping the teen before being read his Miranda Rights. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years probation and had to register as a sex offender, according to NBC 6.

“While acting as her teacher, between September and December of 2013, Jansen sexually abused [the victim] on numerous occasions by engaging in oral sex and digital penetration of her vagina,” the lawsuit filed in December 2014 reads. “These acts occurred inside South Dade High School during school hours and inside Jansen’s classroom. The sexual abuse continued and escalated to rape.”

NBC 6 said the jury’s verdict of $49.3 million, including $30 million in punitive damages, was returned late Tuesday. The damages break down as follows: $13,906 for the past medical expenses for the victim,; $255,000 for her future medical expenses; $4 million for past mental anguish, pain and suffering; $15 million for future mental anguish, pain and suffering; $30 million in punitive damages. The victim reportedly settled with the school district for an undisclosed amount.

“It’s crazy to see how often this goes on in the world and even though so many people keep coming out, it’s still going on,” the victim said. “Speak out now. It’s never too late. Don’t be afraid. There’s people rooting for you.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: