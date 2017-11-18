Father charged with raping, killing infant daughter

By Published:
Christopher Paul Conway was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of one of his 9-month-old twin daughters. (MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TENN., SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee have charged a father with raping and killing his infant daughter.

A statement from the Clarksville Police Department says 22-year-old Christopher Paul Conway was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with homicide and aggravated rape of the 9-month-old girl.

The statement says a cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck and caused her death.

Police said they originally responded to the child’s home Tuesday morning after a caller told them that CPR was in progress.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say an investigation of the death led to the arrest of Conway, who is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Online jail records don’t indicate whether Conway has an attorney.

Police said no further details were being released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s