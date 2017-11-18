Driver arrested after wrong-way crash on Courtney Campbell Causeway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have arrested a driver accused of causing a multi-car crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway that left two others with serious injuries.

The crash happened late Friday night near Ben T. Davis Beach.

Police say 26-year-old Collin Cole was headed west on the Causeway in his pickup truck when he hit the back of an SUV. Cole did not stop, and investigators say he started driving left in the eastbound lanes of the Causeway.

The pickup truck hit the front of a Mustang while he was driving the wrong way. After that, police say he hit an SUV head-on, then hit another car head-on.

One of the victims from the crash is in critical condition. Another is in serious condition.

Cole is charged with DUI with serious bodily injury, DUI with property damage and leaving the scene of a crash with damage.