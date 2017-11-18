Deputies investigating bank robbery in Spring Hill that led to car crash in Pasco County

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery that happened Saturday morning in Spring Hill

Around 9 a.m., deputies say at least two people tried to rob the Wells Fargo bank on US-19 near Lake in the Woods Drive.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis says it was somewhat violent, but no one at the bank was injured.

Both suspects then drove away from the scene. Deputies tried to pull over one of the cars involved, but the driver did not stop. That driver eventually crashed in Pasco County and was taken into custody.

News Channel 8 is working to find out whether the second suspect was taken into custody.

Sheriff Nienhuis is asking anyone who was in the area around 9 a.m. and saw anything suspicious to reach out to the sheriff’s office.