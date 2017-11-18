Deputies investigate possible shooting in Sarasota

By Published:
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are investigating a possible shooting in Sarasota. 

Deputies responded to the 2500 block of Parma Street after a resident in the area heard what sounded like a gunshot, but they couldn’t find any suspects in the area.

Surveillance video obtained by the detectives shows two male subjects being chased by the man pictured, who appeared to be holding a firearm.

Deputies said two of the men may have been driving an older model white four-door SUV.

If you recognize the man in the photo or know anything about the incident, please call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Front Desk at 941-861-4260 or the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at http://www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s