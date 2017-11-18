Deputies investigate possible shooting in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are investigating a possible shooting in Sarasota.

Deputies responded to the 2500 block of Parma Street after a resident in the area heard what sounded like a gunshot, but they couldn’t find any suspects in the area.

Surveillance video obtained by the detectives shows two male subjects being chased by the man pictured, who appeared to be holding a firearm.

Deputies said two of the men may have been driving an older model white four-door SUV.

If you recognize the man in the photo or know anything about the incident, please call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Front Desk at 941-861-4260 or the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at http://www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

