Coast Guard searching for man and dog after boat found near Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A search is underway for a missing boater and his dog Saturday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector in St. Petersburg is searching for 63-year-old Fraser Horne and his golden retriever named Two.

Horne is a native of Cortez. His 30-foot boat “Golden Rush” was found about five miles northwest of Bradenton.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coast Guard at (727) 824-7506.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are also helping with the search.