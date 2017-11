(WFLA) — AC/DC has announced the death of Malcolm Young, one of the founders of the band.

According to the band’s website, Young had been suffering from dementia for several years and passed away with his family by his side. Young was 64 years old.

Malcolm and his brother Angus founded and created AC/DC.

“With enormous dedication and commitment, he was the driving force behind the band,” a statement on the band’s website reads.