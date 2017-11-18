1 in custody after drive-by shooting in Seminole Heights unrelated to string of murders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are continuing to investigate a drive-by shooting that happened late Friday night.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be related to any other shootings in the Seminole Heights area.

It happened near 23rd Street and Lake Avenue. Tampa Police say an officer heard multiple shots in the area and called it in. Officers quickly set up a perimeter and brought in a helicopter and K9 units to help with the search.

The car believed to be involved in the incident crashed in the 800 block of Conover Street. The driver and passenger took off, but police were able to find them. Tampa police tell us the driver is in custody, and the passenger has been identified.

It is not clear at this time if the passenger will face charges.

No injuries have been reported.