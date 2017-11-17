WATCH: Hurricane Irma forms by dust in NASA atmosphere video

(WFLA) – NASA released a new video this week showing changes in the Earth’s atmosphere from space. That includes startling new images of the 2017 hurricanes that hit the U.S. and the Caribbean.

The Goddard Space Flight Center says this video shows tiny particles such as smoke and dust and sea salt as they are carried across the globe.

It shows Hurricane Harvey through sea salt, Hurricane Irma as it picks up sand from the Sahara and Hurricane Ophelia pulling smoke from wildfires in Portugal up to Ireland and the UK.

NASA said the tiny particles, known as aerosols, are carried by winds around the globe. It uses data from NASA satellites combined with physics and meteorology to track three aerosols: dust, smoke, and sea salt.

Sea salt is seen in blue. As tropical storms and hurricanes form, the salt particles become a spiraling shape. With their movements, you can follow the formation of Hurricane Irma and see the dust from the Sahara, shown in tan, get washed out of the storm center by the rain, NASA said.

During the same time, large fires in the Pacific Northwest released smoke into the atmosphere.