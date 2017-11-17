USF football player arrested for sexual battery that allegedly occurred in campus residence hall

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A University of South Florida football player was arrested for sexual battery on Friday, according to the school’s associate athletic director.

Brian Siergrist confirms Kevaughn Dingle, 18, is a player.

Dingle allegedly wanted to have sex with the victim. She refused, and he assaulted her.

The reported incident happened on campus at the Holly C Residence Hall.

USF police arrested him at 11:15 a.m. on one count of sexual battery. He was taken to the Hillsborough County central booking facilities.

Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this story.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s