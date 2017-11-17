USF football player arrested for sexual battery that allegedly occurred in campus residence hall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A University of South Florida football player was arrested for sexual battery on Friday, according to the school’s associate athletic director.

Brian Siergrist confirms Kevaughn Dingle, 18, is a player.

Dingle allegedly wanted to have sex with the victim. She refused, and he assaulted her.

The reported incident happened on campus at the Holly C Residence Hall.

USF police arrested him at 11:15 a.m. on one count of sexual battery. He was taken to the Hillsborough County central booking facilities.

Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this story.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: