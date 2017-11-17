Toyota issuing two vehicle recalls over faulty equipment

WAVY Published: Updated:
FILE - This March 30, 2011 file photo shows the Toyota logo is shown on a Prius in Wilsonville, Ore. The timing isnt perfect, but Toyota on Thursday, June 11, 2015 said it is getting close to rolling out the next generation of its Prius gas-electric hybrid car.  (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

TOYOTA CITY, JAPAN (WAVY) – Automaker Toyota is issuing two recalls this week because of faulty equipment.

The company is recalling the 2018 CHR and Prius plug-in hybrids released between 2012 and 2015.

The CHR’s electric parking brake can fail to engage or disengage, which puts it out of compliance with federal safety standards. This affects about 28,000 models. Toyota says it has not gotten any reports of accidents or injuries related to the problem.

The company says a fuse in the Prius Hybrid drive system can cause the vehicles to lose power while in motion. So far there have been no reported accidents. This affects about 40,000 vehicles.

Toyota says it will alert owners by mail starting in January.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s