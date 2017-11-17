Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas

daytimewebstaff Published:

Chef Francisco Pomalaza from Council Oak Steak and Seafood.

Ingredients

  • 8 potatoes, sweet roasted
  • 10 oz Vermont maple syrup
  • 4 cups pumpkin purée
  • 0.5tsp Salt, kosher
  • 0.25 black pepper ground fine
  • 0.5 tsp allspice, spice
  • 0.25 tsp Harissa pasta
  • 0.25 cups apple cider vinegar
  • 0.5 tsp cinnamon

 

Directions

  • Begin by roasting the sweet potato and calabaza at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 30-40 minutes or until for tender.
  • Once fork tender, allow to rest for 10-15 minutes.
  • Begin to peel the sweet potatoes and add them whole into a stand mixer or use a bowl with a potato masher and begin to mash the sweet potatoes.
  • Once the sweet potato is whipped begin to peel the skin of the calabaza with a paring knife and scrape the flesh of the calabaza removing any seeds that reside in the center of the squash.
  • Scrape out only the amount for the recipe and add to the bowl or mixer.
  • Add remaining ingredients and mix thoroughly.
  • Serve warm in a deep bowl and enjoy.

 

