Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas

Chef Francisco Pomalaza from Council Oak Steak and Seafood.
Ingredients
- 8 potatoes, sweet roasted
- 10 oz Vermont maple syrup
- 4 cups pumpkin purée
- 0.5tsp Salt, kosher
- 0.25 black pepper ground fine
- 0.5 tsp allspice, spice
- 0.25 tsp Harissa pasta
- 0.25 cups apple cider vinegar
- 0.5 tsp cinnamon
Directions
- Begin by roasting the sweet potato and calabaza at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 30-40 minutes or until for tender.
- Once fork tender, allow to rest for 10-15 minutes.
- Begin to peel the sweet potatoes and add them whole into a stand mixer or use a bowl with a potato masher and begin to mash the sweet potatoes.
- Once the sweet potato is whipped begin to peel the skin of the calabaza with a paring knife and scrape the flesh of the calabaza removing any seeds that reside in the center of the squash.
- Scrape out only the amount for the recipe and add to the bowl or mixer.
- Add remaining ingredients and mix thoroughly.
- Serve warm in a deep bowl and enjoy.