Tampa Holiday Tradition: Winter Village opens tonight with free ice skating, movie

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You can ice skate for free and watch a classic Christmas movie tonight when Winter Village opens in downtown Tampa.

The annual holiday event is held in Curtis Hixon Park, which is located along the Hillsborough River.

Tampa Bay Lightning mascot Lightning Bug and Tampa Bay Rays mascot Raymond will join in the opening celebration at 5 p.m.

A free public skate will be held from 6 to 7 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m., you can watch a free screening of the holiday classic “White Christmas” on the Great Lawn at Curtis Hixon Park.

During its 7-week installation, Winter Village will feature 10 boutiques from local craftspeople and vendors as well as specialty drinks and treats.

The 5,000-square-foot ice skating rink brings a bit of winter fun to Tampa.

Presented in the Great Lawn of Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Tampa Theatre will present their Holiday Classic Series on Friday and Saturday evenings from November 17 through December 16.

The TECO Line Streetcar has partnered with Tampa Downtown Partnership to offer a holiday experience aboard a themed Streetcar with the Winter Village Express. Riders can board the Winter Village Express at the Centro Ybor or Whiting Station during select Sundays between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to enjoy treats, music and activities during the non-stop ride.

Other events at Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park include

Dec. 1: The City of Tampa’s Tree Lighting on Dec. 2: Santa Fest

Dec. 9: Winter Wonder Ride presented by onbikes

Dec. 23: Viewing spot for the Lighted Boat Parade on December 23

Learn more about Winter Village here