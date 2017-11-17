Suspects sought after dumpster fire breaks out at Wesley Chapel clubhouse

By Published:
Pasco County Sheriff's Office

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Someone set a dumpster on fire near a Pasco sports club last week. Now the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance tracking them down. 

Deputies said the unknown suspect(s) drove into an enclosed dumpster area at the Seven Oaks Clubhouse in Wesley Chapel and threw some items in the dumpster. They proceeded to set the dumpster on fire and fled the scene in a silver four-door hatchback, possibly a Ford Fiesta or Ford Focus with the tag covered.

Deputies said the car has heavy damage to the driver’s side.

If you recognize the vehicle, please call 1-800-706-2488.

