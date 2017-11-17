Skull found in Florida woods ID’d as woman missing since 1990

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A skull found by children playing in the woods 16 years ago has finally been identified, solving a 27-year-old mystery.
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Gainesville Police Department said Thursday the remains found in Gainesville belonged to 78-year-old Ella Mae Williams, who disappeared in 1990.
Williams had dementia and is believed to have wandered off, but a cause of death has not yet been determined. The investigation is ongoing.
The children found the skull in 2001 and took it home. Their parents notified police.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement used DNA from the remains and compared those to samples from family members to obtain Williams’ identity.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:
- NFL investigates Jameis Winston for allegedly groping an Uber driver in 2016, report says
- Sarasota Uber driver shoots passenger after getting punched
- Florida Democratic Party chairman resigns over sexual comments
- Tampa police believe one person responsible for all 4 Seminole Heights murders
- Bradenton women given drugs, locked in storage unit, sold for sex, deputies say
- Navy admits flight crew created phallic skydrawing over town
- Tampa Holiday Tradition: Winter Village opens tonight with free ice skating, movie