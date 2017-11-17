Sarasota Uber driver shoots passenger after getting punched

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 42-year-old man was arrested Thursday night, accused of attacking an Uber driver who then shot him in self defense.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested Geoffrey C. Ruscher for Assault and Battery Causing Bodily Harm.

Deputies responded to the 4100 block of Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota just before 8:30 p.m. when an Uber driver made a 911 call to report he shot a man who attacked him.

The Uber driver said he asked Ruscher to get out of the vehicle several times after he became belligerent. The driver said Rushcer had been arguing in the car with his girlfriend.

Ruscher eventually got out and began walking northbound but returned making threats to the victim and walking toward him in an aggressive manner, eventually punching the victim in the face.

The victim, armed with a firearm, shot one round into Ruscher’s leg, neutralizing the threat, and called 911.

