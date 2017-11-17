Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: Nov. 6 to Nov. 11

TAMPA (WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed three Tampa Bay eateries from Nov. 6, 2017 to Nov. 11, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

Origami Sushi at 6507 W. Waters Ave. in Tampa

November 8, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 20 violations

An employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing their hands.

There was a live fly on cook’s line.

Non-exempt fish was offered raw or under cooked that has not undergone proper parasite destruction. The fish must be fully cooked or discarded. The invoice states the salmon is aquaculture but does not state that it was pellet fed.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. Five live roaches were found behind the sushi bar, 2 roaches were on the wall behind the tanks near iced tea machines, 2 roaches were found under the ice cream freezer and 1 live roach was found on the wall near the bags of rice in the dry storage area.

Roach excrement and droppings present. 20+ droppings were found on lower shelves in the sushi bar.

The cutting boards were stained and soiled.

The interior of the reach-in cooler was soiled with an accumulation of food residue.

Dead roaches were found on the premises. 2 behind the sushi bar under hand wash sink, 2 under a bag in the box cola syrup rack and 2 dead roaches in the dining room.

November 9, 2017: Restaurant reopened with no violations

Taste of India at 902 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon

November 8, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 14 violations

Raw eggs were stored over washed potatoes in the walk-in cooler.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 8 roaches were found inside of an unused oven by the wait station.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held for more than 24 hours and not properly date-marked. This included: cooked goat, cooked potatoes, and cooked chicken.

In-use tongs were stored on equipment door handles between uses.

Dead roaches were found on the premises: 7 observed under and around the unused oven in the wait station area by the buffet line.

The cutting board has cut marks that are deep and is no longer cleanable.

November 9, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 9 violations

Popeye’s at 8968 State Road 52 in Hudson

November 9, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 15 violations

Dead roaches were found on the premises; approximately 15 on the floor behind and under the non-working single door reach-in cooler and 3 egg sacks were found on the floor under the same cooler.

The fan cover in the walk-in cooler has an accumulation of dust and debris.

In-use tongs were stored on an electrical cord between uses.

The light in the freezer was not functioning.

The walk-in freezer floor was soiled.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 8 on the floor in the kitchen under single door cooler that is not working, 1 in the back of the cooler, 2 in the wheel of the vertical hot holding unit.

An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found on the soda dispensing nozzles.

November 10, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 10 violations