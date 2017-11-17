Prepping Your Home for the Holidays

Tis the season for entertaining! Whether you’re hosting a Thanksgiving feast, a holiday wine night with friends or a full blown Christmas get together, you want your house to feel as welcoming as possible. Lifestyle expert, Stefaney Rants, joins us to share some products from Orchids Paper that will help you ensure your kitchen and home are Holiday fresh and ready to entertain! You can find any of these products or more information at orchidspaper.com.
