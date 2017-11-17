Pinellas mom arrested for shooting up drugs with toddler in car

By Published:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas Park mom was caught red-handed Thursday shooting up in front of her toddler, police said.

According to an affidavit, an officer was in the area of 7150 U.S. Hwy 19 North when he observed a woman and a 20-month-old child in a running car. The child was placed on the center counsel and the mother, 34-year-old Tonii Alisha Marchman, was in the front seat with a needle in her left arm, injecting herself with an unknown substance, the affidavit states.

According to police, the child was being ignored. It had a diaper full of feces and brown paper towels from a public restroom.

Marchman was arrested and charged with child neglect and driving under the influence.

No further details are available at this time.

