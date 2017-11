PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Pinellas County Friday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol a man was driving on US-19 approaching Tampa Road in the outside lane.

Another man was walking across the road and traveled into the path of the vehicle and was struck.

The man was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

The man’s identity has not been released.

