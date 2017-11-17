Let Rod Do It: Butcher at Bern’s Steak House

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bern’s Steak House has been open for more than six decades. They are known for their amazing steaks.

In fact, Leisure and Travel Magazine lists it as one of the best steak houses in the country. To earn that reputation, you have to be good and the people working there have to be on top of their game.

Over the past month, News Channel 8’s Rod Carter has sampled a number of different jobs in his segment, Let Rod Do It.

This week, he visited Bern’s to learn what it takes to prepare those delicious renowned steaks for customers.

It’s not an easy process. Rod tagged along with with Chef De Cuisine Hab Hamde.

“If you want the customer to come back, you have to get it right. You have to serve quality. You have to have quality assurance,” Hamde said.

Hamde has been with Bern’s for two decades. Like him, a lot of the butchers at Bern’s stay for a while.

Rod’s fingers are all still intact after the use of some very sharp knives!

