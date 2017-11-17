How early is too early to put up your Christmas lights?

TAMPA (WFLA) – When is it too early to put up your holiday lights?

It seems like the Halloween decorations just got put away on many streets. But nonetheless, the Christmas lights are already going up in the Tampa Bay area.

I know people are busy and want to get the jump on the holiday season, but it’s not even Thanksgiving yet. It’s not like you have to wait for good weather to do it, it’s nice here every day.

Good neighbor etiquette is to put up lights up no sooner than the day after Thanksgiving. And you can take them down any time after New Year’s Day, but before Jan. 6 — that’s Three Kings Day.

But with more homeowners using professionals to light up their homes, they have to start early. Please, just don’t turn them on yet.

“I don’t think I’d have a problem with the lights. I’d have a problem with having to think about Christmas,” one neighbor said.

Don’t fret, it’s not really bad to see holiday lights early, it’s more about being thrown into the “OMG-it’s-not-Christmas-yet” tizzy.

