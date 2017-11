(WFLA) – It’s time for another exciting night of Friday Night Blitz! Check out the scores from our games below and highlights in the video above.

Clearwater Central Catholic (37) – Calvary Christian (10)

Lakewood (20) – Jesuit (7)

Vanguard (35) – Mitchel (31)

Cambridge Christian (50) – Indian Rocks Christian (14)

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: