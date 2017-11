(WFLA) – It’s time for another exciting night of Friday Night Blitz! Check out the scores from our games below and highlights in the video above.

Game of the Week: Armwood (22) – Hillsborough (0)

Tampa Bay Tech (42) – Palmetto (26)

Venice (41) – Braden River (32)

Lakeland (52) – Wiregrass Ranch (0)

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: