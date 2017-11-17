Florida confirms second local Zika virus infection for 2017

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2016, file photo, an Aedes aegypti mosquito known to carry the Zika virus, is photographed through a microscope at the Fiocruz institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. Zika virus ravages the testes of male mice, sharply reducing sperm counts and fertility, said a study that raises a new specter about its threat to people. The mouse results appear in a paper released Monday, Oct. 31, by the journal Nature. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Health officials are reporting Florida’s second case this year of the Zika virus transmitted by a local mosquito.

Florida’s Department of Health said Friday that a case had been identified in Miami-Dade County. Officials wouldn’t say where the person was bitten, but did say there’s no evidence of an ongoing, active transmission zone.

Florida reported 296 locally acquired Zika infections last year.

Zika causes relatively mild symptoms in most adults but can cause severe birth defects in babies of some women infected during pregnancy. The virus also can be transmitted sexually.

