Et Cultura Music, Film, Art, and Interactive Festival to Be Held in Downtown St. Petersburg

Art, music, and film festival, Et Cultura to take place in downtown St. Petersburg in November.

St. Petersburg, Fla. (October 24, 2017) – This multi-day culturally immersive event will spotlight Florida-based talent alongside national/international artists while cultivating the City of St. Petersburg’s reputation as a premiere arts destination in America.

The goal is to foster conversations with audiences, the community and contributing artists while supporting emerging artists and providing an environment for learning through film, music, art, and interactive sessions.

The interactive branch of the festival features compelling presentations and forums from the brightest minds in emerging technology, interactive media, and disruptive entrepreneurism and will include exciting networking events hosted by industry leaders. Confirmed interactive presentations include “Live Well,” a discussion about learning how to live a better life through a nutritious, plant-based diet, “Radical Schools” will provide a fresh take on learning as we intersect education, music and action sports. Other interactive sessions include Seeds and Future City.

The film branch of the event will include films, “Dare to Be Different,” “The Key to Dali,” and “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste,” among others

Pop-up art shows will also be held throughout the five-day festival, and will include a graphic design show, a show at the Morean Center for Clay called “Locally Sourced,” an Exquisite Corpse Game, and a photography show.

The music lineup includes The Hip Abduction, Son Volt, The Budos Band, Waxahatchee, Hanni el Khatib, and Mike Mass, among many others. Shows will be held at several venues across downtown St. Pete this year, from Jannus Landing to Green Bench Brewery, and many smaller venues in between.

The festival is a community event and is made possible through the collaboration of partners including Pilot Moon Films, Molecular Media, OPEN, St. Petersburg Arts Alliance.

Tickets for the five-day festival are $75 and can be purchased at http://www.etcultura.com.

About Et Cultura

Et Cultura is a festival of creative culture, bringing film, music, art, makers and innovators together for five days of cultural activities in the heart of St. Petersburg, FL. For more information on the festival and how to attend or participate, visit http://www.etcultura.com.