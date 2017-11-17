Disney reveals name of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge planet

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Disney announced Friday that the name of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge planet will be Batuu, and that the Star Tours attraction will now end on the newest Star Wars attraction.

“This morning, guests on Star Tours – The Adventures Continue boarded Starspeeders at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland park to discover a thrilling new journey to the farthest reaches of space and found themselves landing unexpectedly on a planet in the outer rim of the Star Wars galaxy – a planet known to C-3PO, and now to us, as Batuu,” a post on the Disney blog said.

“While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures,” the blog post said.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2019.

