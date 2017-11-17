Disney announces layoffs in parks and resorts division

ORLANDO, Fla. —Disney announced Thursday that it will be laying off more than 145 employees in its parks and resorts division.

The company did not give an exact number of layoffs, but said there are layoffs happening in Orlando.

A Disney spokesperson said the company is working with impacted employees to find other opportunities both inside and outside the company.

“Disney has learned a lot about what resources we need to support the future priorities. With that in mind, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts segment is restructuring several back-of-house operations to align with future needs,” a spokesperson said.

A spokesperson said guests will not experience any changes.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: