Cops: Mother-son duo burglarized several Pinellas businesses

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas authorities said a mother-son duo burglarized several area businesses.

According to an affidavit, Donna Hellems, 55, and her son, Jason Hellems, 34, were arrested Thursday and charged with scheme to defraud.

Deputies said Hellems would chauffeur her son around town in the early morning hours. He would scale the wall or climb fences outside of businesses, break in, steal various items and bring them back to his mother who was waiting in the family’s Jeep.

Their burglary spree was thwarted after Jason was caught on camera burglarizing two local shops. He was seen on video taking a set of 22″ wheels from Solo Auto Repair, which he posted online for sale. He returned to the business to steal an aluminum scaffold from the same shop. Police later found the scaffold in the Hellem’s backyard.

The Hellems were booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Thursday.

No further details are available at this time.

