Boy, 11, killed after darting into traffic in east Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Grief counselors will be at an east Tampa middle school today after an 11-year-old boy was killed after darting into traffic on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say Sabrina Ann Buster, 47, was driving a 2006 Hyundai Sonata southbound on Orient Road just north of 29th Avenue at 4:45 p.m.

Traffic facing northbound on Orient Road was stopped due to congestion.

Brandon Heard Jr., 11, ran across Orient Road westbound, through the stopped northbound traffic, into the path of the oncoming southbound traffic.

Buster swerved to the right in an effort to avoid Heard, but he was struck by the left front of her vehicle.

Heard was transported to Tampa General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Brandon Heard Jr. was a student at Mann Middle School. He had taken the school bus to the area, but had not just gotten off the bus.

