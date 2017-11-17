Better Call Behnken: Woman to finally get life insurance cash after battle

(WFLA)—For years, Ruby Henry paid $135 a month for life insurance, but she recently fell behind on payments and needed to cash out.

Henry insists she got the runaround from her agent at Liberty National Blanco Agencies. She called Better Call Behnken in desperation.

“About two or three weeks ago she said it had dropped down from $1,800 to $1,700,” Henry said. “So, the longer they keep it, the less I’ll have, the less it’ll be, until it’s all gone.”

Henry claims messages weren’t returned and questions weren’t answered.

We called on her behalf, and Regional Agency Director Johan Blanco vowed to get to the bottom of the issue and give Henry her money. Agent Sabina Peters drove papers to Henry’s home the next day and got the process started.

We’re told the check is in the mail.

It’s still unclear what went wrong. The agency blames miscommunication and says they sent paperwork to Henry but she did not receive it.

Henry is relieved to know she’ll soon have the money she is owed.

“Let my little heart be a little bit at rest,” Henry said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: