Approaching holidays not festive in Seminole Heights

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With Thanksgiving less than a week away, residents of Seminole Heights are not in a festive mood.

A cold-blooded killer has yet to be caught, putting the entire community on edge.

Streets that would normally have people walking around enjoying the cool fall air are mostly empty.

Lamesha Payne is scared. The last killing happened near her house.

“I get up early in the morning. I have to walk at four some[thing] in the morning to get to work and that’s when he killed that man down there,” said Payne.

Neighbors are hoping the $100,000 reward smokes out information to catch the killer of the four innocent victims.

“We have to watch our back every two steps, you got to look behind you” said Antoine Gamble.

Life in Seminole Heights is far from normal.

“We got some idiot running around trying to, I don’t know what to say about him. Ya know, it’s just crazy,” said Gamble.

The biggest fear is not knowing who is doing this. He could be anywhere.

“He could shoot now. Ya know, he could be a sniper, riding around in his car doing it, ya know,” said Greg Wright.

Tampa police officers stopped to talk to Lamesha Payne.

“I said, ‘if I find him, you don’t got to pay me. I’m gonna turn him in and that’s all I want,’” said Payne.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: