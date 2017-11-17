4 gunshots heard overnight in Seminole Heights, 4 murders remain unsolved

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Reports of residents hearing several gunshots in Seminole Heights came flooding in online Thursday night into early Friday morning.
News Channel 8 discovered that Tampa police officers reported over the radio that they heard four gunshots around midnight in the area of Nebraska Avenue and Cayuga Street.
Residents are on edge as police work to catch a killer believed to have murdered four random victims between Oct. 9 and Nov. 14.
The shots were reported blocks away from where Ronnie Felton, the fourth victim was murdered while crossing Nebraska Avenue Tuesday morning.
Tampa police spokesperson Steve Hegarty says nothing was discovered during the investigation and no arrests were made.
Many residents posted online that they heard five to six gunshots around Osborne Avenue and Emma Street.
Several officers could be heard over the radio as police closed in on the area.
Hegarty says they’ve been seeing more reports of what people believe to be shots fired in the area. He says families are on edge and are calling in all loud noises that may sound suspicious.
Police are encouraging all tips to be called in.
Hegarty says the department has received roughly 1,000 tips this week following Felton’s murder and the release of a second video showing the person believed to be the suspect.
