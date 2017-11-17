3 children hospitalized after syringe incident in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — WESH 2 News has new details on a scary situation for parents in Seminole County.

Three young children had to go to a hospital after they were poked by a syringe that was found on the ground.

The incident happened Thursday on a school bus with children from Altamonte Elementary School.

The syringe was found near Uptown Altamonte.

The students are fine, officials said, but will have to undergo repeated medical testing over the next few months to make sure they did not suffer severe injuries or contract illnesses of any kind.

Three of the children made contact with the syringe; two of them were poked with it.

The student who picked up the syringe was said to be about 6 or 7 years old.

Police said the student started swinging it around and “poked another student in the hand and then apologized, saying it was an accident.”

Officers said a different student was poked with the syringe by the student while on the school bus. He was “pretending to give her a shot,” officials said.

The school district never discussed a punishment for the child, but said, “there was no malicious intent.”

Police said the syringe was empty and nobody else was around at the time of the incident.

Officers said they “inspected the syringe for any residue or traces of substances, however, nothing was seen.”

“The needle is a very dangerous thing,” said local pediatrician Dr. Saif Haque.

Haque said parents should warn their children about the dangers of needles and other unknown objects.

“I highly encourage if they find a needle, they don’t understand the dangers, so call the parents and don’t touch or hold it,” Haque said.

