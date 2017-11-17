2 Pinellas schools on lockdown due to police activity nearby

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Pinellas County Schools are on lockdown because of law enforcement activity in the area.

A Pinellas County Schools spokesperson said that Seminole Middle School and Bauder Elementary School were placed on lockdown Friday morning.

Seminole Middle School is located at 8701 131st St. N. in Seminole.

Bauder Elementary School is located at 12755 86th Ave N. in Seminole.

No other details have been released.

