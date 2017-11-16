VIDEO: Drake interrupts show to call out alleged groper

(WFLA) – Video posted on Instagram shows Canadian rapper Drake interrupt his Sydney performance to call out a man in the crowd for allegedly groping someone in the audience.

After asking his crew to stop the music, the “Know Yourself” singer leaned into the crowd, pointed at the man and said “If you don’t stop touching girls, I’m gonna come out there and f**k you up, bruh,”

“I’m not playing with you. If you don’t stop putting your hands on girls, I’m gonna come out there and f**k your *ss up.”

His words were met with an enthusiastic reaction both at the concert and on social media.

The video posted on Instagram was captioned: “I got this close to Drake threatening to jump into the crowd to start a fight with a guy groping a woman in the audience. Violence against women, 6 God says no. #heropapi #protecterofthepeople #6god #legend #viewsfromthe6 @champagnepapi (sic)”

It’s unclear if the alleged groper was booted from the venue.  

According to ABC News, the neither Drake nor his publicist has commented on the incident.

